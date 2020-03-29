Lockdown puts the 10-year Zimbabwe census on hold — for now

A partial lockdown in an attempt to avoid the worst of the Covid-19 virus has stalled the preliminary stages of Zimbabwe's preparations for the 2022 census.



However, it is business as usual elsewhere in the country, even in public areas where many people congregate.A census must be held every 10 years, according to law. A preliminary count began in December and was expected to be finished in May...