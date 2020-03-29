Lockdown trivia time

Tom Maydon, AKA Trivia Tom from our weekly quiz in the Sunday Times Careers section, has compiled a two-part bumper brain-teaser to challenge the entire family (everyone should excel in at least one category). We hope it helps keep you sane and thinking through the lockdown. See the Sunday Times next week for the second part

HISTORY



1. Hitler invaded which country in 1939, leading to the start of World War 2?..