Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe donates R1bn to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe - along with an array of companies he has a stake in - has pledged R1bn in aid for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



His dip into the coffers places him alongside the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, bringing the total donations intended to combat the pandemic - as well as the economic fallout - to R3bn...