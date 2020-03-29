Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe donates R1bn to fight the coronavirus pandemic
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe - along with an array of companies he has a stake in - has pledged R1bn in aid for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
His dip into the coffers places him alongside the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, bringing the total donations intended to combat the pandemic - as well as the economic fallout - to R3bn...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.