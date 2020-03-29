News

Moody's makes Tito tremble

29 March 2020 - 00:00 By HILARY JOFFE

SA's policymakers have come in for harsh words from rating agency Moody's, which finally junked SA's rating late on Friday night after three years of warnings.

The agency signalled that it might cut the rating even further into junk territory, saying SA's economic growth and its public debt could turn out even worse than expected...

