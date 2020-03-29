News

New Covid-19 cases arise - legal ones

Family matters and loony long shots already before courts

29 March 2020 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER, TANIA BROUGHTON and PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Just three days in and SA's lockdown has already seen several legal challenges.

A relatively obscure civil society body has taken President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Constitutional Court, arguing that his declaration of a 21-day lockdown was ill-informed because the killer virus Covid-19 is not, it says, harmful to Africans...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. 'Red tape' holds up antiviral pill that could help fight Covid-19 News
  3. From quarantine to stranded: How the coronavirus has changed the lives of South ... News
  4. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  5. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport