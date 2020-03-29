New Covid-19 cases arise - legal ones
Family matters and loony long shots already before courts
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Just three days in and SA's lockdown has already seen several legal challenges.
A relatively obscure civil society body has taken President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Constitutional Court, arguing that his declaration of a 21-day lockdown was ill-informed because the killer virus Covid-19 is not, it says, harmful to Africans...
