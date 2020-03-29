No hugs for Granny, you could infect her
29 March 2020 - 00:02
Since retiring as a domestic worker five years ago, Sintuntu Tshandana, 69, has been looking after her two grandchildren full-time and is a day mother to three other children.
“I’m helping my daughter, who works full-time, and caring for my neighbours’ children helps supplement my state pension,” she said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.