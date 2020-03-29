Covid-19: Equipment
SA scrambles for vital supplies to the fight Covid-19 surge
29 March 2020 - 00:00
SA is in a life-or-death race to secure essential medical equipment before a surge in Covid-19 patients is expected to hit hospitals in about 10 days' time.
State suppliers are scrambling to secure ventilators, masks, gloves, respirators and sanitisers from local and international manufacturers. But with delays of more than three weeks due to global demand, there are fears deliveries might be too late to save some of the pandemic's victims...
