Covid-19: Stranded

South Africans stuck in foreign lands after missing last planes home

Durban father Calvin Jacobs will miss his daughter's birthday because he was left stranded in Ghana as the country closed its airports 12 hours before his departure.



Jacobs, from Morningside, Durban, is a project manager on a gas pipeline in Takoradi, 200km east of Accra. He had tried to fly home on Monday to be with his family before the lockdown...