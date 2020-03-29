News

Covid-19: Stranded

South Africans stuck in foreign lands after missing last planes home

29 March 2020 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE, PHATHU LUVHENGO and PAUL ASH

Durban father Calvin Jacobs will miss his daughter's birthday because he was left stranded in Ghana as the country closed its airports 12 hours before his departure.

Jacobs, from Morningside, Durban, is a project manager on a gas pipeline in Takoradi, 200km east of Accra. He had tried to fly home on Monday to be with his family before the lockdown...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. 'Red tape' holds up antiviral pill that could help fight Covid-19 News
  3. From quarantine to stranded: How the coronavirus has changed the lives of South ... News
  4. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  5. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport