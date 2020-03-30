Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition

The Sunday Times is still being published and distributed to subscribers and shops every Sunday, even during SA's coronavirus lockdown. However, these highly unusual circumstances have led to some interruptions – but fear not, subscribers who missed their favourite weekend read in print can also get it online.

The e-edition is an exact digital replica of the print edition of the Sunday Times, delivered via a service called PressReader. You can page through the newspaper online, via your internet browser or by using our e-edition app.