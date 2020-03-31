News

LOCKDOWN OFFER | Pay just R60 to read Sunday Times for 60 days

Get your Sunday Times news fix for two months at this great price – no strings attached!

31 March 2020 - 08:18
Read the Sunday Times PLUS Times Select – news all week at a great price.
Read the Sunday Times PLUS Times Select – news all week at a great price.
Image: 123RF/Sunday Times

SA has entered the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The Sunday Times newsroom has committed to bringing you all the important Covid-19 news free of charge on our website during this crisis – potentially life-saving news you can trust.

However, the newspaper is still being published as normal every Sunday and our reporters and editors continue to cover a range of other news: politics, investigations, lifestyle and much more. Also, Times Select is still publishing a tight, well-crafted digital overview of all the latest news and views every weekday at 5am.

To help keep you engaged during this time, we have a great offer: subscribe to the Sunday Times digitally for just R60 for 60 days. That's it. There are no recurring payments and you won't be locked into anything.

>> Click here to sign up now

Here's what you get:

  • full access to all articles on the Sunday Times website;
  • the Sunday Times e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition – see below);
  • full access to Times Select;
  • the option to receive daily and weekly email newsletters.

A note on the e-edition

The e-edition is an exact online replica of the Sunday Times print edition, brought to our subscribers via a service called PressReader.

Once you have subscribed, you can click here to access the e-edition online.

If you have already signed in on the website with your email address and password, you'll be able to click right through to the e-edition, else you will first be prompted to sign in.

Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition

Sunday Times subscribers can page through the newspaper online
News
18 hours ago

Please note

This offer is only available online for new subscribers. (Current subscribers can email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za for directions if they would like to add this package onto their current packages.)

Terms & conditions

  • This offer is valid until April 20 2020. The offer period may be extended by the Sunday Times.
  • This offer is only valid for new subscribers. Current subscribers can email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za for directions if they would like to add this package onto their current packages.
  • Subscribers to this offer will pay R60 one-off to enjoy full digital access for 60 days to the Sunday Times and Times Select websites as well as the Sunday Times e-edition.
  • There are no repeating payments for subscribers on this offer and they will not automatically be moved into another subscription package after 60 days.
  • Subscribers to this offer will receive communication from the Sunday Times to remind them when they are near the end of their 60 days' access and to offer them a way of continuing their access.
  • Any questions? Contact us on helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA scrambles for vital supplies to fight Covid-19 surge News
  2. Has the coronavirus just saved Ramaphosa from his enemies? News
  3. Bheki Cele becomes our Dick Tracy News
  4. Kindness completely changed Free State farmer's attitude News
  5. New Covid-19 cases arise - legal ones News

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...