LOCKDOWN OFFER | Pay just R60 to read Sunday Times for 60 days
Get your Sunday Times news fix for two months at this great price – no strings attached!
SA has entered the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The Sunday Times newsroom has committed to bringing you all the important Covid-19 news free of charge on our website during this crisis – potentially life-saving news you can trust.
However, the newspaper is still being published as normal every Sunday and our reporters and editors continue to cover a range of other news: politics, investigations, lifestyle and much more. Also, Times Select is still publishing a tight, well-crafted digital overview of all the latest news and views every weekday at 5am.
To help keep you engaged during this time, we have a great offer: subscribe to the Sunday Times digitally for just R60 for 60 days. That's it. There are no recurring payments and you won't be locked into anything.
Here's what you get:
- full access to all articles on the Sunday Times website;
- the Sunday Times e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition – see below);
- full access to Times Select;
- the option to receive daily and weekly email newsletters.
A note on the e-edition
The e-edition is an exact online replica of the Sunday Times print edition, brought to our subscribers via a service called PressReader.
Once you have subscribed, you can click here to access the e-edition online.
If you have already signed in on the website with your email address and password, you'll be able to click right through to the e-edition, else you will first be prompted to sign in.
Please note
This offer is only available online for new subscribers. (Current subscribers can email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za for directions if they would like to add this package onto their current packages.)
Terms & conditions
- This offer is valid until April 20 2020. The offer period may be extended by the Sunday Times.
- This offer is only valid for new subscribers. Current subscribers can email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za for directions if they would like to add this package onto their current packages.
- Subscribers to this offer will pay R60 one-off to enjoy full digital access for 60 days to the Sunday Times and Times Select websites as well as the Sunday Times e-edition.
- There are no repeating payments for subscribers on this offer and they will not automatically be moved into another subscription package after 60 days.
- Subscribers to this offer will receive communication from the Sunday Times to remind them when they are near the end of their 60 days' access and to offer them a way of continuing their access.
- Any questions? Contact us on helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or 0860 52 52 00.