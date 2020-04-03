PODCAST | WEEK 1: The fight for control

For South Africans in densely populated urban areas, it is almost impossible to socially isolate and this strain was felt as SA entered its first official week of lockdown.

This immersive podcast follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they document the first week of SA's lockdown in remarkable detail.

Take a trip outside your front door without having to leave your home, by tuning into Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown.

