Clashes between cops and shops over Covid-19 lockdown

As the Covid-19 crisis deepens, some lockdown offenders are fighting back against authorities who have clamped down on them for allegedly flouting regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

Durban business owners, including supermarket retailers and butchers, say that charges against them border on discrimination, are a violation of their human rights and amount to grandstanding.

The owners of Oxford Family Supermarkets in Durban, with stores on the Bluff and in Hillcrest, have threatened to sue the police if its officers continue to obstruct them from operating around the clock. Police allege the businesses do not ensure social distancing.

Co-owners Brett Latimer and Paul Beltramo instructed attorney Jacques Botha to issue a letter to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula, and the Durban metro police commissioner, Steve Middleton, on Thursday after one of their stores was shut down and a manager arrested the day before.

Latimer told the Sunday Times the manager was charged with contravening regulations of the Disaster Management Act 2020.