Experts hail co-operation between public and private healthcare sectors

The unprecedented co-operation between the public and private health care sectors during the Covid-19 emergency will have long-term benefits for the wellbeing of South Africans, experts said this week.

Some suggested efforts to ensure the best use of hospital beds, intensive care units and isolation facilities may pave the way to “a more rational and integrated health care system”, as envisaged by the planned National Health Insurance (NHI) system.

Prof Ronelle Burger, of the economics department at Stellenbosch University, said: “I have been encouraged by the co-operation between the private and public sectors over the past two weeks.