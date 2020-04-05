Soldiers 'forced' to patrol streets during lockdown in 'unsafe gear'

Soldiers helping to enforce the lockdown have been put at risk by sanitisers and face masks that don't meet safety standards.

Sources in the defence force and the department of defence said the poor quality of such equipment had led to anxiety among the soldiers, whose health was at risk.

They said about R10mn had been spent on equipping the army with protective gear, which included hand sanitisers and masks.

They said much of the equipment, particularly the sanitisers and masks, had failed safety tests at the Protechnik Laboratories, which is part of Armscor.

The tests found the hand sanitisers, procured under the watch of the defence force's chief of logistics, Lt-Gen Jabulani Mbuli, were either alcohol-free or contained only 40% alcohol.

This is below the minimum safety requirements of the World Health Organisation and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases which have strictly stated that safe hand sanitisers should contain a minimum of 60% alcohol.