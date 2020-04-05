Degree of dismay for many graduates missing ceremonies over Covid-19

Zolani Zuma donned his suit and graduation gown, but instead of strutting across the stage at the University of Cape Town, he walked across his living room where his father conferred a BCom in accounting on him.

Zuma, like many students globally, decided to have an at-home graduation after tertiary institutions across the world cancelled or indefinitely postponed their graduation ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I felt a bit sad about it. I was looking forward to the ceremony because I worked towards it for three years so it was incredibly disappointing,” he said.

“Graduation is a huge milestone in the academic journey. It's a culmination of the years you worked in university, and even before that in high school, when you tried to achieve good marks so you could apply to do the degree that you want. When you get that degree, it's a really big achievement and graduation is a chance to celebrate that.”

Zuma had already bought his suit and graduation gown, and his parents, who live in KwaZulu-Natal, had already booked tickets and accommodation for the event last month.

But he and his parents instead held a ceremony at home to commemorate his achievement.