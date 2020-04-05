Durban brothers tackle Covid-19 with pop-up ICUs, 3D-printed shields

From a sprawling pop-up hospital and a fully equipped intensive-care unit (ICU) in a box, to converted snorkelling masks, 3D-printed face shields and self-sanitising surfaces, inventive South Africans are pulling out all the stops in the Covid-19 fight.

China built a 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days, and Durban brothers Matthew and Gary Bower say they can do the same — albeit on a smaller scale.

The event infrastructure specialists said it would take them just 12 days to erect a 7,500m² temporary hospital with 350 isolation units.

“We have all our planning in place to provide temporary hospital or medical facilities to cater for large numbers of patients when and if the need arises,” said Matthew Bower.

He and his team at Extreme Events have already designed the structure. “We would lay out a flooring system. and on top of that erect our A-frame marquee tents. Inside that we will have specially designed isolation units, which have been developed at our warehouse.”