Faith-based organisations pitch in to feed needy affected by lockdown
Siyabonga Khumalo says he and thousands of other homeless people in Durban would not have survived the first week of the national lockdown had it not been for the simple meals of soup, sandwiches, biryani and juices handed out by dozens of faith-based organisations that have come together and pledged to feed the city's homeless for the 21 days.
“A body bag would have surely come out of here by now if it wasn't for these honest people feeding us because I do not think our municipality would have been able to do this,” said Khumalo.
“These are honest people; they feed us and we are alive because of them.”
in numbers
• 13 - The number of sites that house homeless people in Durban
• 4 - The number of meals a day given to the homeless
His sentiment was echoed by dozens in the queue alongside him.
On Thursday, the Sunday Times rode along with Christian non-governmental organisation Siphila Ngomusa, which has been providing porridge every morning. Later, volunteers delivered packed lunches to Albert Park. The lunches were sponsored by Durban businessman Ashok Sewnarain.
At Moses Mabhida People's Park about 300 people lined up to fill their bellies with a bowl of biryani provided by members of the Muslim community.
“We are not an organisation and we don't want any recognition. This is the need of the hour and this pandemic has touched our land now. We know for a fact that the homeless and the poor are at major risk of not having food, because of the lockdown. And therefore we decided to get together to do this,” said Bilal Adamjee.
“It's not about a specific creed or religion. Our Prophet taught us, 'How can the belly of a man be full and his neighbour's belly is empty?' This is a principle we have adopted and we are here now to rally together to support these homeless. We are feeding for many years so we know their plight. this has just intensified now because of the Covid-19 virus and the lockdown.”
Linda Morrison, deputy chair of the eThekwini task team on homelessness, said that food for about 2,100 people was being provided by the various groups.
“We've had an incredible response from the NGO and faith sector and we actually can claim this as a completely faith uniting programme because breakfast is served by Christians, lunch by Hindus and dinner is being served by Muslims. On the support side we have the Jewish community supplying support to our volunteers,” said Morrison.
“They haven't come to us within their religious groups; what we've realised is that we have had all the faiths combined and connected and working in unity. The aim is not to promote anyone's faith but to help and to serve,” she said.
Morrison, who is in charge of food security across the city's 13 sites, said it was estimated that feeding the homeless would have cost R30,000-R40,000 a day. Homeless people are given four meals a day, the content of which depends on what donors can supply.
“Initially, the municipality was going to pay a caterer to do one meal a day, but because we've had the overwhelming support of the Durban community we've kept those funds for other things like more blankets, toilets and showers, as well as an extra budget for nursing [staff] because all sites have nurses 24 hours a day,” said Morrison.
