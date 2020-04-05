Faith-based organisations pitch in to feed needy affected by lockdown

Siyabonga Khumalo says he and thousands of other homeless people in Durban would not have survived the first week of the national lockdown had it not been for the simple meals of soup, sandwiches, biryani and juices handed out by dozens of faith-based organisations that have come together and pledged to feed the city's homeless for the 21 days.

“A body bag would have surely come out of here by now if it wasn't for these honest people feeding us because I do not think our municipality would have been able to do this,” said Khumalo.

“These are honest people; they feed us and we are alive because of them.”