Health experts denounce growing Covid-19 stigma

Rumours that the young mother had been paid “to spread the virus” proliferated after she and her child were taken into isolation.

“It is worse than the stigma that was attached to HIV/Aids,” said the family spokesperson. “I am praying for her safety as there is so much anger out there.”

Infectious disease experts called for calm and compassion this week, arguing that stigmatising Covid-19 could fuel the spread of the virus because victims would do their best to conceal their condition.

Linda-Gail Bekker, head of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town, warned that excluding people based on their illness could harm treatment programmes, as it did with HIV/Aids.

“Stigma drives people underground, affects their mental wellbeing and makes our efforts to reach, test and treat everyone so much harder,” said Bekker. “This is an airborne disease like colds and flu. We don't blame people who have these diseases, we normally feel sorry for them.”

Treatment Action Campaign chair Sibongile Tshabalala said there was an impression that Covid-19 only affects people who have travelled outside the country. “I see the ignorance every day in the township,” she said.