Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of crisis

But Medical Research Council vaccinologist professor Shabir Madhi warned that this TB testing equipment is no "magic bullet" that will save SA from a Covid-19 crisis.

Madhi said the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) rather needed to explain why only 11 of its more than 230 labs are being used for Covid-19 testing and what it is doing to secure supplies to ramp up mass testing of 35,000 people a day.

"I fear, because of testing kit and material shortages, SA will be on a similar or worse infection trajectory as Spain and Italy.

"Urgent mass community testing is needed but cannot happen because SA is woefully incapacitated by a lack of test kits and materials, "which now take 10 days to import".

"For us to detect who is infected and isolate them and quarantine their contacts, at least 30,000 daily tests must be conducted. Government cannot properly implement its isolation and quarantine strategies without knowing who's actually infected, which is critical to this fight."

He said the NHLS should have properly planned for Covid-19 infection testing when the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) started surveillance of the virus in January.

Madhi said even though the health department is scaling up testing, mass testing is only likely to happen in May, which "is too late as the country will be dealing with the worst part of the pandemic".

He suggested university laboratories be used to increase daily testing capacity.

"These labs could easily do 5,000 daily tests collectively."

Professor Mosa Moshabela, dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Nursing and Public Health, said its labs were ready to assist. He said that with the virus now in townships it has moved into new populations and communities.

"From modelling we believe that while only 1,505 people are known to be infected, the actual number is 4,000. It's estimated that by May 6 there will be over 100,000 infections."

He said the evolution of the Covid-19 spread would change the dynamics of how cases are detected.