Lockdown leisure time

103. Rosh Hashanah begins a new year for the people of which religion?

104. As a duty, and one of the Five Pillars of Islam, every able-bodied Muslim is expected to make a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their life. What is this pilgrimage called?

105. Name the period of merrymaking before Lent on the Christian calendar that literally means "goodbye meat".

106. With which religious movement would you associate the magazine The Watchtower?

107. In which country did more than 900 people commit mass suicide under instruction from the cult leader Jim Jones?

A. Guyana

B. Haiti

C. Liberia

D. Costa Rica

108. Name the two sons of Abraham, one of whom is considered the father of the Jewish people and the other the patriarch of Islam.

109. In Christianity, by what name is the Sunday immediately before Easter known?

A. Pentecost

B. Palm Sunday

C. Whitsunday

D. Ascension Day

110. In the Christian Bible, which of the 12 apostles was also known as Didymus?

SA WILDLIFE

111. The African Big Five comprises the lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and which other animal?

112. What antelope is known as rooibok in Afrikaans?

113. Which South African mammal is also known as the gnu?

114. What is the current name for the bird formerly known as the grey loerie?

115. Which of these snakes is responsible for more fatalities than any other in Africa?

A. Black mamba

B. Boomslang

C. Python

D. Puff adder

116. What is South Africa's largest antelope?

117. Which of these South African animals is known to use the Milky Way for navigation?

A. Fruit bats

B. The civet

C. Dung beetle

D. Honey badger

118. Of what are leopard, hinged, geometric and angulate all types?

A. Frogs

B. Seals

C. Tortoises

D. Snakes

119. What is the former name of the African penguin?

120. What is SA's national tree?

WACKY WORDS

121. The words "pyjama", "shampoo" and "thug" all originate from what language?

A. Hindi

B. Latin

C. Swahili

D. Hebrew

122. What word comes from the Kongo language for "fetish" and in English is defined as a mindless, animated corpse with a love of human flesh?

123. What Japanese word meaning "team boss" is used in English to mean "assertive leader"?

A. Guru

B. Honcho

C. Dude

D. Bigwig

124. What word meaning "slippery area" in Yiddish is used in English to mean "a defect or malfunction in a machine or plan"?

125. The name for what notorious occupation is thought to be derived from an Islamic sect who drugged themselves before committing murders?

126. What eponym (a word derived from someone's name) comes from the name of a former French ambassador to Portugal?

A. Guillotine

B. Nicotine

C. Quinine

D. Tangerine

127. The name of which branch of mathematics comes from the Arabic word for "restoring the balance"?

A. Combinatorics

B. Calculus

C. Algebra

D. Arithmetic

128. What word takes its name from the old practice that required moneylenders, if they became insolvent, to have their moneylending bench broken?

129. What word, originally from Latin, comes from an archaic notion that left-handed people were thought to be evil?

130. Which South African slang word meaning "great" or "pleasant" has its root in an Arabic word meaning "enjoyment" or "wellbeing"?

MIXED BAG

131. What is the official currency of Japan?

132. In chess, how many pieces are involved in castling?

133. The musical stage show Riverdance is based on traditional dancing from which country?

134. Of whom do the British burn an effigy in November each year?

135. Peter Parker is the alter ego of which superhero?

136. What colour is the precious stone tanzanite?

A. Blue

B. Green

C. Red

D. Yellow

137. In traditional fashion, what is the furry pocket worn in front of a kilt in Scotland?

138. A philatelist is interested in collecting what?

139. With which constellation would you associate the twins?

140. Cats supposedly descended from those kept by Ernest Hemingway in Florida, US, are known for having what physical anomaly?

ANSWERS

66. Sherlock Holmes 67. Hamelin 68. Zakes Mda 69. Victor Hugo 70. Bessie Head 71. The Louvre 72. New York 73. Spain 74. Impressionism 75. Rio de Janeiro76. Picasso 77. Medici 78. William Kentridge 79. Egypt 80. Georgia O'Keeffe 81. Rice 82. Samp 83. Champagne 84. Tiramisu 85. Peri-peri 86. Saffron 87. Spinach 88. Rum 89. Absinthe 90. Punch 91. Four 92. B) Mozart 93. Tchaikovsky 94. D) Cello 95. Handel 96. C) Percussion 97. C) Franz Schubert 98. Peter and the Wolf 99. Moscow 100. B) Czech 101. Mohammed 102. Hinduism 103. Judaism 104. Hajj 105. Carnival 106. Jehovah's Witnesses 107. A) Guyana 108. Isaac (Yitzhak) and Ishmael 109. B) Palm Sunday 110. Thomas 111. Buffalo 112. Impala 113. Wildebeest 114. Grey go-away bird 115. D) Puff adder 116. Eland 117. C) Dung beetle 118. C) Tortoises 119. Jackass penguin 120. Yellowwood 121. A) Hindi 122. Zombie 123. B) Honcho 124. Glitch 125. Assassins (origin: from hashish) 126. B) Nicotine (guillotine is named after a French physician; quinine is from the Quechua language for "bark"; tangerine is named after Tangier in Morocco) 127. C) Algebra128. Bankrupt 129. Sinister 130. Kief (from Arabic "kayf") 131. Yen 132. Two 133. Ireland 134. Guy Fawkes 135. Spider-Man 136. A) Blue 137. Sporran 138. Stamps 139. Gemini 140. Six or more toes on one foot.

l Hope you enjoyed the quiz!

Stay safe and keep sane by keeping your mind occupied.