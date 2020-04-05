Joggers, newlyweds among those reported for breaking lockdown laws

Joggers, people braaiing and even newlyweds are among those being reported on for breaking the lockdown laws.

A wedding in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal landed school principal Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his fiancée Nomthandazo Mkhize, 38, in trouble.

The two were married and jailed on the same day, then released on R1,000 bail each. Neither could be reached for comment.

Nkandla mayor Thami Ntuli said he was told a member of the public alerted police.