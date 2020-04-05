'No one should be neglected in this pandemic': Heroes at the front line of Covid-19 war

Finding unco-operative Covid-19 patients who refuse to say who they have been in contact with is the job of Ndileka Mpande and her colleague Nontyatyambo Yoba.

The women are among the coronavirus heroes helping to curb the spread of the virus.

Mpande is the department of health's team leader in the Buffalo City metro. She and her team found the first patient to have Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape and are now seeking others who came into contact with the province's 21 patients.

But sometimes patients and their doctors won't co-operate.

“People just get irritated when we ask questions. Some even drop our phone calls or just give us the wrong details. Those who were tested by private doctors are the worst to track. We just rely on their doctor's co-operation,” she said.

Mpande and Yoba spent the week tracing a man who tested positive for Covid-19 at a private clinic on Monday but refused to be contacted. Until they eventually tracked him down on Friday, all they knew was that he was with his family “around East London”.

The man told them he didn't want to co-operate because he was afraid of the stigma, and feared he would be forced into quarantine in hospital like a woman in the province with the virus who refused to isolate herself.

Though it is not illegal to fail to co-operate with tracers, the department can go to court to force patients into quarantine.

Mpande said her family were “not very concerned” that she would contract the virus, because of her protective gear, but her husband and son had moved to the family's village home near Alice.

“They understand that my job comes with some risks,” she said.