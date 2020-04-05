READ IT NOW | Get the full April 5 edition of Sunday Times

News

05 April 2020 - 08:07

During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we are still printing and distributing the Sunday Times every weekend as usual. However, there have been inevitable interruptions in our efforts to deliver to all our subscribers and the usual shops.

However, here's the good news: you can still read the newspaper online during this time.

Click below to page through the April 3 edition or zoom in for easy reading. (On desktop, you can click the icon in the bottom right corner to expand your view to full screen.)

Articles from the magazine are still published digitally on the Sunday Times website too, of course.

Our subscribers can always also read the Sunday Times e-edition – an exact digital replica of the print newspaper, delivered via a service called PressReader. You can page through the newspaper via your internet browser or by using our e-edition app

