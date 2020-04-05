READ IT NOW | Get the full April 5 edition of Sunday Times

During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we are still printing and distributing the Sunday Times every weekend as usual. However, there have been inevitable interruptions in our efforts to deliver to all our subscribers and the usual shops.

However, here's the good news: you can still read the newspaper online during this time.

Read right now

Click below to page through the April 3 edition or zoom in for easy reading. (On desktop, you can click the icon in the bottom right corner to expand your view to full screen.)