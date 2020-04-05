Soweto suburbs are worlds apart as life changes under lockdown

“They like playing soccer and, as you can see, there is no space in my yard.”

Back in Phase 3, resident Gladys Mathonsi, 53, said she was worried that some people were disregarding the lockdown rules.

“The infections were coming at an alarming rate and I'm glad government came with the lockdown at this time,” she said.

Mathonsi, an official in the international relations department, said she had to be stern with her sons, aged 18 and 20.

“They still wanted to carry on with their lives as usual; they wanted to hang out with their friends on the streets and I told them that would not happen. I even had to show them pictures of caskets with dead bodies from Italy and told them that our government doesn't want us to get to that level.

“They don't have a reason to be out on the streets, they have everything they need right here at home. There's food, internet, DStv and just about anything they need to keep them busy.”