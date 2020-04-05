Taxi bosses to go it alone after no joy with Fikile Mbalula

"In the meeting they [Mbalula and officials from his department] dismissed it, saying government has no money. They did not even listen to us," Magagula said.

"We are saying that buses and trains will be getting subsidised whilst sitting at home, why can that money not be redirected for this month and pay those who are moving essential workers? On the petrol levy we were saying because the petrol price was going down by R2 no-one will benefit from that because people are mainly at home with their cars. They could leave the price unchanged or give the consumer 50% relief and use the rest to fund our relief."

In terms of the proposed R3.5bn fund, drivers staying at home would be paid R250 a week and those driving taxis during the restricted hours of the lockdown would be paid R350 instead of the R900 they usually earn per week.

Santaco also wants the private sector to contribute to the fund.

"We want government to be the first to contribute but private sector must come to the party as well. They survive on workers who come to work using taxis, they must make sure the industry does not collapse."

Magagula said Santaco was not impressed with Mbalula's directive, which was rescinded hours after it was announced, that taxis could operate at full passenger capacity during the lockdown.