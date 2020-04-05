We'll leave no stone unturned, says Scopa on Covid-19 looting

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has warned government officials that it will go after those caught looting public funds during the emergency procurement of goods and services to curb the spread of Covid-19.

IFP MP and Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said this week the public finance watchdog will scrutinise every government financial transaction related to Covid-19 expenditure and enforcing the national lockdown as soon as parliament reconvenes.

Hlengwa said that while deviations and diversions from competitive bidding processes are allowed during a state of national disaster, stipulations of the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations still have to be followed in procuring coronavirus-related services and goods.

The government is spending billions of rands urgently as it tackles the national crisis sparked by the spread of the virus. Hlengwa said Scopa will have to work with other parliamentary portfolio committees to ensure all government departments are held accountable for spending.