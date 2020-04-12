Cape principal's nifty plan to keep kids fed, educated during lockdown

Pupils are given the worksheets while they queue to collect food.

"Learners observe social distancing and they are provided with hand sanitisers," Diamond said.

Nonetheless, the Western Cape education department was slammed this week by a parliamentarian for operating its feeding scheme during the lockdown.

The chair of parliament's portfolio committee on basic education, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, expressed concern over the possibility of communities being exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, using WhatsApp groups to teach pupils is becoming the new norm for others during the lockdown as anxious teachers scramble to cover the syllabus.

Evan Papier, a teacher at Groendal Secondary School in Franschhoek in the Western Cape, is teaching his 113 matric pupils life orientation lessons via WhatsApp.

"I send them the content in the form of a picture and then explain it and send a voice note afterwards. It's a low-cost way of learning for the learners," he said.

He uses Google Form - an assessment tool - to test pupils' knowledge, and the marks are available immediately.

Pupils are sent a link to Google Form and they then complete an informal activity online.

One of his pupils, Sibrina Ouanga, asked Papier if he could convince other teachers to use the link to Google Form as she found it a very useful way of "evaluating ourselves every day".

"I use my time and cellphone positively," she said.

Papier's colleague Heidi Snyders, who teaches Afrikaans to grade 11 pupils, asked her pupils to make a video recording of themselves reciting a prepared speech about Covid-19.

"She used their recordings to assess them and give them a mark," Papier said.

Ryan Naicker, a technology teacher at Dannhauser Seconday School in northern KwaZulu-Natal, this week took the unusual step of posting next term's work for his grade seven pupils on a local newspaper's website.