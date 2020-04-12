News

Covid-19 lockdown: big brother is watching - and chiding - you

12 April 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN
A drone in Limpopo, like this one from India, is fitted with loudspeakers.
Lockdown offenders in Limpopo now have the booming voice of district mayor Maripe Mangena tailing them down the street thanks to drone technology adapted to help fight the coronavirus.

Police and municipal officials of the Greater Tzaneen Municipality last week deployed a drone fitted with powerful speakers that broadcast Mangena's coronavirus messages as it hovered above busy streets and dusty pavements. Many residents were intrigued by the unusual sight, but others hurried away.

Not only can the drone broadcast reminders about physical distancing, it can record people and even count them - while officials monitor the footage and intervene if necessary. The first trial run resulted in an illegal shebeen being shut down.

"The drone was able to get real-time information about whether people are observing the lockdown," said municipal manager Phapelo Matlala.

"We had a recording of the mayor and he was basically conveying a message to communities to say, 'please respect the lockdown, stay at home, observe the hygiene and practise social distancing' and so forth."

The message was broadcast in Sepedi and Tsonga, the district's most widely spoken languages.

"Where we find that regulations were not observed, the drone can go there, and the councillor can immediately say, 'you guys, you are not observing'."

Matlala said the system is relatively inexpensive.

"We are going to follow through with this. It is a technology whose time has arrived."

