Covid-19 lockdown: virtual Easter will be no less virtuous

Churches closed by the Covid-19 lockdown resurrected themselves online to celebrate Easter today, with one of the biggest expecting a virtual congregation of more than 50-million.

Self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, which has 120 branches in SA, is broadcasting its service on its own Prophetic Channel and Major 1 Connect app, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"We are having a mega online service and every Enlightened Christian Gathering member and follower, not just in South Africa, is expected to connect," said church communications director Ephraim Nyondo.

"We are also going to have holy communion under guidance and instruction from the prophet."

Ray McCauley, senior pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, in Randburg, said the lockdown had forced the church to find creative ways of reaching its members and the wider community.