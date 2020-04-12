Covid-19 lockdown: virtual Easter will be no less virtuous
Worshippers will swop pews for sofas at home
Churches closed by the Covid-19 lockdown resurrected themselves online to celebrate Easter today, with one of the biggest expecting a virtual congregation of more than 50-million.
Self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, which has 120 branches in SA, is broadcasting its service on its own Prophetic Channel and Major 1 Connect app, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
"We are having a mega online service and every Enlightened Christian Gathering member and follower, not just in South Africa, is expected to connect," said church communications director Ephraim Nyondo.
"We are also going to have holy communion under guidance and instruction from the prophet."
Ray McCauley, senior pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, in Randburg, said the lockdown had forced the church to find creative ways of reaching its members and the wider community.
in numbers
• 5 million - The estimated membership of the Zionist Christian Church congregation in SA
• 11am - The time the pope will start his virtual Easter Sunday mass from the Vatican
"Turning a negative situation into a positive one despite the current restrictions, our pastors have been able to continue to function in most pastoral functions telephonically and online," he said.
"Despite the lockdown, church services are online and are functioning fully in every aspect.
The leader of the Roman Catholic Church in SA, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, said congregants would be able to live-stream services.
"The pope's sermon will be available to the whole world. Following mass, the pope will deliver his Urbi et Orbi message and give an Easter blessing that will be available on YouTube at a later time," he said.
Bishops in SA were at home observing the lockdown. "I have to lead by example," said Napier. "I will also be home because when we say people must respect the rules of the lockdown, we must also respect the rules."
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa had been offering daily prayers on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp since the start of the lockdown, said communications director Bongi Moyo-Bango.
"We have also asked different ministers to record daily video and audio devotions. On Sundays, our ministers go live with their sermons to those audiences that have access to the internet, and written sermons are also shared via WhatsApp."
Church leader Bishop Purity Malinga's Easter service would be broadcast at 12.30pm today on DStv channel 344, said Moyo-Bango.
For the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, respecting the lockdown means worshipping at home, with no television or social media broadcast sermons.
The church has advised its 4.5-million members to use the time to strengthen their families' bond with God.
"In our church we believe worship starts at home, not at the church halls. This is primarily what we preach," said spokesperson Mfundo Mhambi.
Church leader Bishop Caesar Nongqunga would also be at home praying for triumph over the virus. "It is the church's obligation and duty to abide by the laws of the lockdown, that is what we have preached to the congregation.
"We obey that and the church released a circular that all services are suspended until the lockdown is over."
The Covid-19 pandemic saw the cancellation of the largest Easter gathering across Southern Africa after Zionist Christian Church leaders met a government delegation led by health minister Zweli Mkhize. Traditionally, about a million people flock to Moria, in Limpopo, in a pilgrimage to the spiritual home of the ZCC.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the church's leadership to thank them, to provide an update on the government's response to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, to seek the advice and counsel of the church, and to ask for prayers for the nation in the fight against Covid-19.
ZCC spokesperson Emmanuel Motolla did not respond to calls or texts about how the church was celebrating the Easter weekend.
