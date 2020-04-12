Covid-19 pandemic: inside government's plan to avert jobs bloodbath

The government is putting together an emergency plan to kick-start SA's economy after the lockdown, in a bid to stave off a jobs bloodbath that economists fear could take unemployment to more than 50%.

And the national command council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is tomorrow expected to discuss proposals from some industries to ease certain restrictions during the lockdown, too.

Among them are lobbies from the tobacco and alcohol sectors, as well as a call to allow fast-food outlets to reopen.

The results of these discussions are expected to be taken to the cabinet later in the week, where a raft of proposals that include a comprehensive financial package geared at scaling up the production of essential goods will be tabled.

Also on the agenda will be a radical proposal to cut "non-core" sections from the school curriculum in a bid to relieve pressure on pupils, who will miss at least two months of school this year.

The Sunday Times has learnt from well-placed sources that the government is likely to focus on the production of items for which high demand is expected - specifically in the medical and pharmaceutical industries and those that produce protective gear and ventilators.