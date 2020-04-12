Crops with no market reach piecemeal workers with no food

“These are calls from people who wouldn’t ordinarily need our help. It’s your car guards, waiters, and people who do piecemeal jobs who are used to earning an income for themselves but have been unable to do so in the past couple of weeks due to the lockdown,” he said.

In Orange Farm in Gauteng this week, more than 100 families received food parcels, thanks to the Ubuntu project, a collaboration between the Green Business College and small-scale farmers in the area.

Dorah Marema of the Green Business College told the Sunday Times each family will receive a box of fresh produce, and also seedlings and compost.

“Each family will be able to create a food garden. We will continue to offer only food packages as the weeks go by as it will take time for seedlings to produce.

“We will create a database so that there is a record of who received what, and with a WhatsApp group the farmers will support the families as they grow their gardens,” she said.

Marema said people ordering vegetables from the farmers are also pledging to buy for needy families.

“Food security means so much more than just food on the table. It touches the core of human dignity,” she said.