Politics
More are after Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' blood
12 April 2020 - 00:00
The DA has added to the woes of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, asking parliament's ethics committee to investigate her conduct.
This comes as police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday that investigators had contacted Ndabeni-Abrahams in connection with allegations that she may have breached national lockdown regulations when she visited a friend last Sunday...
