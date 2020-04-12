News

Politics

More are after Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' blood

12 April 2020 - 00:00 By S'THEMBILE CELE

The DA has added to the woes of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, asking parliament's ethics committee to investigate her conduct.

This comes as police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday that investigators had contacted Ndabeni-Abrahams in connection with allegations that she may have breached national lockdown regulations when she visited a friend last Sunday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Joggers, newlyweds among those reported for breaking lockdown laws News
  2. Raiding baboons exiled to Limpopo following Cape residents' protest News
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. READ IT NOW | Get the full April 5 edition of Sunday Times – free News
  5. Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition News

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit