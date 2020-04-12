Politics

More are after Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' blood

The DA has added to the woes of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, asking parliament's ethics committee to investigate her conduct.



This comes as police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday that investigators had contacted Ndabeni-Abrahams in connection with allegations that she may have breached national lockdown regulations when she visited a friend last Sunday...