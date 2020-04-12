Pioneer Covid-19 victim’s brave campaign to help SA through crisis

The response was “insanely positive”, she said.

“So many people were so grateful to get a small idea of what this unknown virus was all about.”

Megs, her parents and siblings tested positive after a trip to Switzerland in February.

“My brother was very sick when we got home and went for a test just in case. I thought he was being a drama queen but when his test came back positive 24 hours later I had to apologise. The rest of us went for tests the next day and yip, we were all positive too.”

Her first reaction was shock.

“I just didn’t know how to wrap my head around what was going on. What it meant to be corona positive and how friends would react to the news. I was scared I guess.

“Self-quarantine had begun. We were all already sick and so it wasn’t difficult to stay at home and just sleep but we had to readjust our lives and get friends to bring us supplies, obviously start telling people, letting our businesses know that we wouldn’t be able to come in to the office.

“It was a very quick life shift.” In one of her posts on Instagram and on her blog, she said it was uncomfortable and lonely being among the first 50 cases in SA.

“Uncomfortable because we didn’t understand what it meant or what would happen to us. We knew about the coronavirus at that point, everyone did, but we didn’t know anyone who’d had it. I think for a lot of my friends I’m still the only one they know who has had it. It was just so unknown.”