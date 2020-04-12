Provinces give Sisulu's mass relocation plan the cold shoulder

Some provincial governments are opposing human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s plan to move tens of thousands of people from crowded settlements.

Planning and housing experts also warned that money for the moves should be used rather to improve hygiene, and access to water and food.

Sisulu’s spokesperson, McIntosh Polela, said she was talking to civic organisations in the hope of getting communities to agree before presenting her plans to the cabinet.

“She will be working with other government entities, including municipalities, once there is an agreement with the communities.” He said the minister was aware that people in these communities “always resisted” being moved. Discussions are being facilitated by nongovernmental organisations.

“As for the budget, this is a constantly moving target and one cannot put a price on human lives,” he said.

Sisulu has ordered the urgent move of selected communities in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.