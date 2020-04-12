Shadow economy keeps SA boozing during lockdown

Asked about arrests and seizures, police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said: "A decision was taken not to provide blow-by-blow accounts of incidents and police actions."

Much of the scouting for booze and cigarettes takes place through WhatsApp groups under hashtags such as #ImAskingForSomeoneElse or #HelpingAFriendInNeed.

A west rand community WhatsApp group in Gauteng offers Graça wine, which usually costs R50, for R300 a bottle, and a Glenfiddich 18-year-old scotch, which usually costs R1,300, for R1,800.

WhatsApp groups in Pretoria and Durban carry similarly inflated listings, with beer selling for up to R700 a case.

Bartering wine for cigarettes is also popular. A woman in Rondebosch, Cape Town, said she realised before the lockdown that cigarettes would be a good way of bartering.

"I bought boxes and boxes of cigarettes, let people in my neighbourhood know that I had stock and that I was willing to trade," she said. She set her trade price at three packs of Peter Stuyvesant Blue for a bottle of good red wine.

A Pretoria man who is putting his drone to use for alcohol drops said breaking the law comes with risk, but he has to earn a living.

Charging R500 a delivery, he said he has made R9,000 since the lockdown started. "If I get busted I'm in deep trouble and will not only get arrested but lose my drone licence."

He said his relationship with customers was based on trust. "I vet them very carefully. The customer, the supplier and I know the risks. Before a trade is done they hand over all their credit card details to me. That's my insurance.