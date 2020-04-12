“I used to run a spaza shop a few years ago until Somali businesses took over. I could not keep up with the competition, so I rented the place out. The last time I had money that I worked for was last month. I get a state grant for my children, but it is insufficient.”

Mlonyeni says she would be doomed if the lockdown was extended.

“The kids are home; they eat a lot. It’s like they are at war with the groceries. You must see my kitchen, it is a real battle,” she says. “I bought 10kg of rice, mealie-meal, flour, samp and fish oil. We have been baking our own bread because we cannot afford to buy bread every day.”

Mlonyeni paid R100 for DSTV to keep her kids indoors, but the package she bought “does not have all the channels and they still get bored and frustrated”.

Her nine-year-old son, Sive, chimes in.

“I don’t like staying at home but I understand why we have to do it. I don’t miss my friends. I don’t even want to see them; they will infect me with Covid-19.”

Mlonyeni converted her garage into a spaza shop which she rents out for R1 500, but this won’t be paid this month because customers have no money to buy.

Her tenant, Osman Mofo, says business is very slow.