St Augustine's battles to save patients and its reputation

Already, one nurse employed at Durban's flagship government hospital, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, and who works at St Augustine's for extra money, has tested positive for Covid-19. The provincial health department is now awaiting the results of 40 other nurses at Inkosi Albert Luthuli with whom she had been in contact.

Mkhize and his department are bracing themselves for the figures to rise further as they await a list of agency nurses who came into contact with infected staff so that they, their colleagues and their families can also be traced and tested.

Health workers and their unions at St Augustine's also charged that management failed to tell them that they were treating patients with Covid-19 or to ensure that doctors and other medical staff who had travelled to the UK and US self-isolate for 14 days before returning to work.

A St Augustine's nurse who tested positive for the virus told the Sunday Times that it was a "tense and overwhelming" period for her and her colleagues.

"The hospital management are telling everyone they had the best protocols and put in place all the measures, but it was us at the frontline who dealt with the patients, who ended up being exposed," the nurse said.

"We weren't told about the patients who were positive until it was too late. Management, who haven't even bothered to pay us a visit to see how we are doing, will literally get away with this. It makes me sick to think that they are protecting themselves when people's lives were lost and there is a deadly virus out there."

Another hospital nurse said she had asked to wear a mask after the lockdown was announced more than two weeks ago but was told she was not allowed to do so.

"They said they didn't want to alarm patients. We weren't even told which ward the Covid-19 patients were being kept in. A week later we were given one mask and a brown paper bag and were told that at the end of our shifts we would need to place our masks into the brown bag, which would then be sent for a deep-cleaning processes," she said.

Another nurse told the Sunday Times that they were being victimised in their communities by neighbours who want them to move out, as well as on public transport where they are given a "hard time".