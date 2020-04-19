Andile Ramaphosa, business partner launch project to help those left jobless by lockdown

"And the 'Sweep Stars', the ladies who work at Sweepsouth who usually clean homes, will be trained to sanitise offices" in the face of domestic contracts drying up.

Ronald Sibeko works at Loadit, which connects drivers who own trucks with those needing their services. The lockdown almost wiped out his income.

"I have a big family to look out for. My brother died so I look after his six children, then I have three of my own children and my wife to worry about. So now, with no work, I was facing big trouble," said Sibeko.

Work is slow, but after he received training from SDI Force in how to safely deliver food, he helps deliver tons of food parcels.

"Many people I used to work with are out of jobs, people come crying to me because they have no food - and they can work. I try help them with what I've got, but it's not enough."

Waste-picker Godfrey Phakedi, a manager at the Wastepreneurs co-operative, said they plan to retrain their workers to clean taxi ranks and other public spaces.

"They are used to carrying 100kg on their backs. A backpack with industrial spray will be light work. More than that, they are hardworking, they get up early and work late, they are reliable and they are willing to do the work. This is how we can use our resources, let these people work," he said.