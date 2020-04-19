Covid-19 lockdown: millions hungry as work dries up

As the government grapples with finalising a plan to feed a growing number of desperately hungry people amid the Covid-19 national lockdown, shelters say they are seeing starving people who have not eaten for up to a week.

A crucial cabinet meeting tomorrow will consider proposals to provide relief to save millions from hunger - including a temporary increase in social grants and introduction of a basic income grant.

This comes amid growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a bold stimulus package for SA.

The matter was discussed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Friday, when civil society urged Ramaphosa to consider topping up social grants and introducing a basic income grant for the unemployed. At the meeting, organised business said about 3-million jobs are at risk.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told the Sunday Times the government is working on various options to extend the safety net and offer relief to citizens who are not registered as beneficiaries.