DA top brass grills Steenhuisen over statement opposing lockdown extension

A fedex member told the Sunday Times that "unhappiness" about the statement had been articulated, in particular the headline, "which became the focal point".

"In all fairness, he did say it was unfortunate. There was a recognition that it was not the right call at that time. We do have an institutional culture of responding instantly to announcements by the president, which did not serve us well in this instance," the member said.

A member of the DA's shadow cabinet said they were briefed about the meeting with Steenhuisen but it was never made explicit that the party was no longer 100% in support of the lockdown.

"It was a completely wrong call to make and fedex, from what I can tell, expressed itself. The problem is that he has surrounded himself with his campaign team," said the DA insider, referring to Steenhuisen's bid for the top job of the party.

Some in the party say the response to the Covid-19 crisis has been incorrectly guided by Steenhuisen's political team, who want to keep his momentum going in the run-up to the federal congress, originally set for June.

The party has now taken a provisional decision to host the congress in October. Steenhuisen, Gauteng leader John Moodey and KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli have all raised their hands for the top job.

Several DA MPs also cautioned that aggressive opposition to the government's plan - in instances where it was not necessary to take that position - would lead to the party's detriment at the polls next year. The party haemorrhaged around 400,000 votes during last year's general election.