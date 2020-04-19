'I am remaining vigilant': Covid-19 survivors share stories of recovery

Fear. Anxiety. Panic. That’s what some of the South Africans who have recovered from Covid-19 experienced after testing positive.

Pregnant mother Morgan Brink, who tested positive after a cruise, said she had been sick with worry each time she coughed. She carried the burden of worrying about the risk to her unborn child and her family for two anxiety-ridden weeks until her second negative test this week, after which she received the all clear.

Brink was 20 weeks pregnant when she got the devastating news that she had contracted the virus. She and her husband were tested after they took their three-year-old son to the doctor for tonsillitis.

Both toddler and husband tested negative. “I had a good cry,” she said. The family was aboard the MSC Orchestra, which set sail from Durban for Mozambique on March 16, returning four days later.

Brink said she developed a slight cough on the ship, which got worse once she got her results at the beginning of April. “My cough got really bad. At night my lungs would close up and I would really struggle to talk and breathe. But it only lasted a couple of days then it cleared up,” she said.