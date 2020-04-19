IN PICS | Military, police's 'mission impossible' in Diepsloot

Morgan Maluleke wears a wry smile as soldiers snake down a cramped and nameless road in Diepsloot, barking orders at crowds of jeering people.

“When they are here the streets are empty, but when they leave our lives continue like normal,” he says as the platoon moves on.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers deployed to townships and informal settlements across SA face the impossible task of enforcing social distancing — often herding people homeward.

In Diepsloot’s Extension 13 — a maze of corrugated-iron homes — army patrols send people scuttling into alleyways and hidden paths, only to flood back onto the streets when the column moves on.

“They are like (amagundwane) rats. You stomp your boot and they run away, but 10 seconds later they are back,” a visibly exasperated policewoman says.

“When their neighbours and their relatives start to die … maybe then they will listen,” she snaps, before rapping on a fence to send a distant crowd running.