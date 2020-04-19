Mourning Eastern Cape village fears starvation during lockdown

Malibongwe Magusheni and his family are down to one meal a day and have only enough mealie meal for two days.

His job as a woodcutter has been constrained by the lockdown and he has nine mouths to feed: himself, his six children and two nephews.

Magusheni's wife, Nomelikhaya, died last month. She was among the 25 dead in the Qolweni bus crash on March 2. The bus, carrying mostly pensioners and social-grant recipients, was travelling from Cebe on the Eastern Cape Wild Coast to Butterworth, 58km away.

If Magusheni's mealie meal runs out, he will need to grind the seeds he hoped to plant later in the year. "I can't have my children starve," he said in his remote Centane village.

Their plight has been made worse by the lockdown. The provincial department of social development said it could not deliver food to the village because its workers had no protective equipment or clothing.

But the department's Gcobani Maswana held out hope. The protective gear had "just arrived", he said, and food parcels would be delivered by Tuesday.