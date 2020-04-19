Retired health professionals rejoin service after Zweli Mkhize's plea

After working as a nurse for more than 30 years - the last 14 at a hospital in Saudi Arabia - Baronice Andrews decided to retire in her native Cape Town.

But just as the mother of two arrived home in Kuils River last month, the Covid-19 lockdown was announced.

Now she is preparing to rejoin the health service following a plea to retired medical professionals from health minister Zweli Mkhize.

In new regulations gazetted last week, Mkhize said additional health staff, including those with special skills, community service workers and expanded public works programme personnel, should be recruited in strategic areas.