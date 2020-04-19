SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer

As SA braces for an onslaught of Covid-19 infections, the state is moving to establish 1,644 emergency field hospitals and quarantine sites to shield a health-care system short of critical-care beds and ventilators.

A total of 2,000 beds for quarantine patients are being installed at the Nasrec centre in Johannesburg - which is being retrofitted to accommodate patients - and three acute facilities under construction in the Western Cape.

Gauteng and the Western Cape appear to be furthest along, but provincial health departments in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape said plans were being drawn up, ushering in the next stage of the fight against the pandemic as lockdown restrictions are eased.

According to a report tabled by the health department before parliament's health portfolio committee last week, plans are under way to have a national capacity of 7,356 field hospital beds by the time infections peak - which the ministerial advisory committee forecasts will be between July and September, at an anticipated 78,000 infections.

By Friday, 2,783 people had tested positive and 50 had died in SA due to the virus.