South African stranded at sea near India for more than 80 days
If you're twitchy after 24 days of lockdown, spare a thought for Donovan van Vuuren, who this week passed 80 days aboard a ship off India.
Van Vuuren is the only South African aboard a sea construction vessel that is unable to dock because of the lockdown in India. "India is shut, so if we could get off there is nowhere to go - no domestic flights," Van Vuuren said via WhatsApp.
The 48-year-old technician from Mossel Bay and his crewmates are marooned in the Bay of Bengal about 22km from shore.
Van Vuuren's seven-week shift was extended when his Italian replacement was unable to travel and relieve him.
By the time of the next crew change, India was in lockdown and the vessel was unable to dock.
"On the one hand I want to go home, but on the other side I am glad I am on the boat because with the current oil price and travel restrictions I do not know when I will be able to come back to work," Van Vuuren said.
Work is continuing on the ship, where he controls equipment that inspects and surveys underwater pipelines.
I stopped playing Candy Crush because I do not have any more sweets with me and the screen started looking tasty
Van Vuuren is concerned about quarantine should he be allowed to leave the vessel. "We do not know if we have to stay 14 days in India in quarantine and then another 14 days in SA with no salary."
He spends his time working or keeping fit in the onboard gym. "What I miss the most is a glass of red wine and a braai. I stopped playing Candy Crush because I do not have any more sweets with me and the screen started looking tasty."
Van Vuuren is one of several hundred South Africans stuck on ships.
About 2,000 South Africans are trapped on land, many communicating on a Facebook page called Home Away From Home.
The page was set up by Darren Bergman, the DA spokesperson on international relations, who is trying to help the stranded citizens. "Each territory has a different story," Bergman said. "These are unprecedented times. It's like World War 1 all over again except now you don't have an enemy except for the disease."
Stranded South Africans include:
- Teachers in the Far East;
- A deaf person in Melbourne, Australia;
- Several people in North Africa running out of chronic medication; and
A group in the Ivory Coast who spent their last cash on a repatriation flight that never took off.
The department of international relations &co-operation did not respond to written questions from the Sunday Times.
However, in a memo to the Ivory Coast group last week, the department said it was doing its best. "The government . has empathy for all the concerns that you have raised and . is trying to assist all South African citizens ... especially those stranded at the airports, having challenges with accommodation, the elderly and the sick," said consular services director Wynnett Makwabe.
The transport ministry said yesterday 13,783 people had been evacuated and repatriated through SA airports this month. Of those, 10,904 foreigners had been repatriated and 2,879 South Africans evacuated.
