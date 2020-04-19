South African stranded at sea near India for more than 80 days

If you're twitchy after 24 days of lockdown, spare a thought for Donovan van Vuuren, who this week passed 80 days aboard a ship off India.

Van Vuuren is the only South African aboard a sea construction vessel that is unable to dock because of the lockdown in India. "India is shut, so if we could get off there is nowhere to go - no domestic flights," Van Vuuren said via WhatsApp.

The 48-year-old technician from Mossel Bay and his crewmates are marooned in the Bay of Bengal about 22km from shore.

Van Vuuren's seven-week shift was extended when his Italian replacement was unable to travel and relieve him.

By the time of the next crew change, India was in lockdown and the vessel was unable to dock.

"On the one hand I want to go home, but on the other side I am glad I am on the boat because with the current oil price and travel restrictions I do not know when I will be able to come back to work," Van Vuuren said.

Work is continuing on the ship, where he controls equipment that inspects and surveys underwater pipelines.