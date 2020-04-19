State keeps booze ban in place to curb lager louts

“Exporting wines, spirits and ready-to-drink products to countries that are independently allowing alcohol trade has no effect at all on SA’s national response to the outbreak, but has led to R650m in lost sales revenue,” he said.

Prof Richard Matzopoulos, co-director of the South African Medical Research Council’s burden of disease research unit, said the drop in crime in three weeks of lockdown was proof that for now we’re better off without alcohol.

The looting of liquor stores had more to do with criminality than dependence, he said. “Being an alcoholic or being dependent on alcohol is quite a rare condition. It only affects about 10% of heavy drinkers.”

Matzopoulos said some of those calling for the resumption of alcohol sales claimed to be concerned about suffering alcoholics.

“This is misleading because alcoholics comprise a very small minority of the drinking population,” he said. “If they do need alcohol as part of a withdrawal strategy then this could be dispensed on medical advice.”

Psychiatrist Lize Weich, a specialist in substance abuse, said the reliance of South Africans on alcohol, “perhaps more than most would care to admit”, was highlighted by a fivefold spike in local Google searches related to the alcohol ban and how to make booze at home.

She encouraged people to use the opportunity to cut their drinking. “Alcohol use … adversely affects the immune system, causing greater vulnerability to respiratory and viral infections,” she said.

“There is the added benefit of cost savings in the difficult economic times ahead.”

But Dr Keith Scott of the South African Drug Policy Initiative said the prohibition on the sale of alcohol and tobacco should be reversed. “It discriminates against the poor, puts the health of the mentally ill and marginalised at risk and gifts crime syndicates and gangs another source of income.”