Auditor-general, Kimi Makwetu keeps close eye on Covid-19 crisis cash

"We need to factor in those who will lose the most and who don't have a rates base [and] who will not be able to sustain themselves," said Baloyi, who is also an executive member of the South African Local Government Association.

"Those records are within the department of co-operative governance, so it must not be used only for capex [capital expenditure], water capex or Covid-related activities.

"It must also be used for relief for loss of revenue and, secondly, to drive economic growth through infrastructure development in local municipalities."

Baloyi said most municipalities did not purify their own water or generate electricity. They bought these services and sold them on.

"For electricity it is complicated because the structure of the tariffs is that the industry subsidises the household.

"So now the industries have been shut down for the last month, so the bulk users of electricity have not consumed that electricity and you can't charge them for it."

Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson said although the municipality did not know how much it would receive, it would "wish to use such funds to support continued supply of its basic services".

Makwetu has cautioned that the government's multibillion-rand emergency spending for tackling the pandemic is going to be spent through a system already plagued by "internal weakness, especially in the area of procurement".

He said special measures needed to be introduced to prevent public money from ending up in the wrong pockets.