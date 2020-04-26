Awards nod lifts muso’s lockdown blues
26 April 2020 - 00:00
Lockdown has been tough for musicians, but Grammy-winning South African flautist Wouter Kellerman cheered up considerably on hearing he has been nominated in five categories for the Independent Music Awards (IMA) in New York.
“I’m very excited. IMA is the organisation that honours independent musicians. The nominations are awarded based on the quality and craftsmanship of the product, rather than the popularity thereof, which is an important distinction for me,” Kellerman said this week from his Johannesburg home, where he is in self-isolation...
