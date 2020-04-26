News

Awards nod lifts muso’s lockdown blues

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By MASEGO SEEMELA

Lockdown has been tough for musicians, but Grammy-winning South African flautist Wouter Kellerman cheered up considerably on hearing he has been nominated in five categories for the Independent Music Awards (IMA)  in New York.

“I’m very excited. IMA is the organisation that honours independent musicians. The nominations are awarded based on the quality and craftsmanship of the product, rather than the popularity thereof, which is an important distinction for me,” Kellerman said this week from his Johannesburg home, where he is in self-isolation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA set for mass quarantine as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
  2. WATCH | Limpopo mayor becomes Big Brother, thanks to a drone News
  3. Concerns raised over dept's 'draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan' News
  4. Plan to salvage school year hammered out News
  5. Covid-19 lockdown: millions hungry as work dries up News

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem