‘Cable guys’ of the open ocean make 6,000km repair call

Thousands of essential workers are to be lauded for their role in keeping SA ticking over during the lockdown, but special recognition must go to 53 people on board a 29-year-old vessel that docked in Cape Town last week.



The captain, a French national, and 52 South African crew members aboard the cable repair ship Leon Thevenin have just returned from a 6,000km journey to repair an undersea cable to ensure SA can stay online...